Zoran Zaev should be held criminally responsible, this unbalanced politician said on 1 June that “the virus is weakening in its effect” and thus manipulated the citizens and relativized the risk of the pandemic, with the sole purpose of showing false “new normality” in order to dictate a date for elections, Antonio Milososki comments on Facebook.

In the meantime, we have 1580 new infections, and unfortunately another 40 new COVID-19 deaths. Is there humanity in this person? Never again the “virus” Zoran Zaev!