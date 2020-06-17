Former Foreign Minister Antonio Milososki said that if a comparison was made of all the prime ministers, no one went as low as Zoran Zaev. Milososki says that is why Zaev’s international reputation had already run out.

We know some parts, but diplomats know much more. One can give two options to a bribe-taker of such rank. To be prosecuted and held accountable for bribery or not to be prosecuted and get an acquittal but to sign what is required of him and he did the latter. No one has ever dared to sign such a document, neither Crvenkovski, nor Gruevski, nor Kljusev nor Trajkovski. This issue has always been on the table, but they have maintained some national level, Milososki said Wednesday on the “Sto ne e jasno” show.