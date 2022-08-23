A mini reconstruction in some government sectors and a change in director positions in some health institutions is being announced for September, Faktor reports.

Faktor’s sources point out that it is possible that SDSM will return the healthcare department, and as possible names for the minister, the same ones are mentioned again when the last change in the Ministry of Health took place. These are the current directors of the Plastic Surgery Clinic and the Infectious Disease Clinic, Dr. Sofia Pejkova and Dr. Milena Stevanovic, as well as the current director of the “8 September” hospital, Dr. Hristijan Kostov.