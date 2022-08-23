A mini reconstruction in some government sectors and a change in director positions in some health institutions is being announced for September, Faktor reports.
Faktor’s sources point out that it is possible that SDSM will return the healthcare department, and as possible names for the minister, the same ones are mentioned again when the last change in the Ministry of Health took place. These are the current directors of the Plastic Surgery Clinic and the Infectious Disease Clinic, Dr. Sofia Pejkova and Dr. Milena Stevanovic, as well as the current director of the “8 September” hospital, Dr. Hristijan Kostov.
Of course, all this information is unofficial and primarily depends on the conversations between the top leadership of the coalition partners. It is possible that there will be nothing of all this, because a series of projects have already been started in the health sector that should be completed and left to the current minister to finish them. For example, the opening of the Saraj polyclinic, which is of great importance for patients in that part of the city, as well as the opening of a series of outpatient clinics. We will see how things will go, September is just around the corner, the source told Faktor.
Comments are closed for this post.