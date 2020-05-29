Education Minister Arbr Ademi said that schools may not reopen in September, as online learning has replaced traditional education for the past three months. Ademi said that even with the lifting of the evening curfew and the relaxation of other restrictions, schools will not open for the remainder of this school year, that ends on June 10, and maybe won’t open in September either.

If the situation remains the same, we may face the same measures and we will consider reorganizing or differently organizing the education. Other countries in the region have reached the same decision. We would love if the virus disappears and the children can return to the schools, but we are preparing for online education or a mix with reduced in person lessons and online education, Ademi said.