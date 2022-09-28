Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi met Wednesday with Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA) head, HH Stefan, discussing the energy crisis and the Government’s measures for its management.

Minister Bekteshi briefed Archbishop Stefan over the measures and recommendations for electricity savings in institutions, households and businesses, the Ministry of Economy said in a press release.

“The situation is serious and we call on all citizens to contribute towards its easier overcoming in the coming period. We find the support by religious communities very important, in raising the awareness among citizens, because if there is a lack of electricity it will have to be purchased at a very high price from abroad, which will ultimately cost the citizens,” said Bekteshi.

Archbishop Stefan said MOC-OA has urged its followers to care for the common good amid this difficult time. An official press release after next week’s Synod session will urge the clergy to point to the faithful the need for savings “in order to help ourselves and the country.”