Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said that the Ministry conducted an audit in the import of heating oil and will soon reveal details. The move comes after an investigative news organization reported that oil that contained pollutants over the maximum allowed limits that is banned in the European Union was imported and burnt in Macedonia, including in the plant run by Zaev’s former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angusev.

At the moment, with Deputy Prime Minister Nikolovski, we are collecting all available information about the distribution of suspicious heating oil. We gave our institutions until next Tuesday to collect all the info we need. If the regulations were violated, we will forward the information to the state prosecutors, Bekteshi said.