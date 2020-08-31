High school students took to the streets today to demand a combined model of online and in-person learning, instead of the current plans for exclusively online education. According to the Government’s plan, only children in the first three grades of elementary school would attend in-person education, while all other elementary and high school students would study exclusively online.

The Association of high school students held protests in Skopje today demanding a model under which students would be divided into groups and go to school in person over two days, and to have different models applied to various municipalities, depending on their infection rate.

The newly appointed Education Minister Mila Carovska promptly accepted the demands, and said that she will put in place a combined model. Carovska met with the representatives of high school students and of parents who want their children to attend school so they will be able to go to work.