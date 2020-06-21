Interior Minister Nake Culev said that the police conducted a search in the home of a police officer, who was also an SDSM party activist and a member of an NGO group, for bribing voters in Skopje’s Shuto Orizari/Sutka district.

The officer, who was identified in the press as Seafedin Sefer, was filmed giving 1.700 denars each to citizens in the poor, majority Roma part of Skopje, in exchange for their votes, apparently on behalf of SDSM candidate for Parliament Latifa Siskovska.

During his interrogation, Sefer said that he used to work for an NGO group called Umbrella, and was offering humanitarian aid. The ruling SDSM party frequently coordinates its political activities with leftist NGO groups, using them for influencing voters and organizing protests.