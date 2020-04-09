Interior Minister Nake Culev visited the Infectious Diseases, the Gynecology and the Gastro Clinic in Skopje today, to deliver protective gear that was donated by Hungary and Slovenia.

The two countries sent planeloads of masks and medical protective gear, after being urged by the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party.

Our medical professionals need our help now more than ever as they are fighting this invisible enemy. We are distributing equipment donated by our friends in Hungary and Slovenia, Culev said.