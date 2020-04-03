Interior Minister Nake Culev informed the public to be prepared to see a greater number of police officers patrolling the streets during the weekend.

The curfew will again be extended, and will start at 16h, while for people over 67 it will start at 11h. Culev said that there were violations of the curfew on Thursday evening and this has prompted him to increase the police patrols.

We expect to see the citizens show a far greater level of respect for the ban and I’m telling you that the police will be out in greater numbers, Culev said.

He said that the Government is still working on a plan to use drones for surveillance of curfew violations.