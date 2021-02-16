Macedonian Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce insists that the country will make up its dismal start in vaccinations by becoming one of the few countries that have vaccinated all their medical professionals tasked with fighting the epidemic.

Macedonia now has its first small shipment of Pfizer vaccines, 4,680 doses donated by Serbia, and will begin vaccinations tomorrow. The quantity should be enough to quickly inoculate the key medical professionals, but not many people beyond that.

Serbia promised a total of 8,000 doses, and Filipce said that he expects the rest to arrive next week. “We will vaccinate between 300 and 400 people a day”, the minister added.

A larger quantity of Chinese vaccines should arrive by the end of February, he added. The Zaev regime wasted time and did not order vaccines from China or other suppliers, as it insisted it will only purchase Western manufactured vaccines. But once it became clear that Zaev and Filipce can’t get to the manufacturers like Pfizer, they were forced to ask for donations and look elsewhere.