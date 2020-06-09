As an example of extreme failure to follow social distancing recommendations, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce yesterday named a wedding that took place at the end of May.

There were about a 100 people participating in a wedding that took place in a private home. Such gatherings were forbidden at the time. Now, unfortunately, we have Covid-19 patients linked to he wedding, and we are working hard to map out all of the guests, Filipce said.

In a tense press conference yesterday, Filipce and the head of the “corona committee” doctor Zarko Karadzovski blamed massive violations of the social distancing rules for the current spike in coronavirus cases across Macedonia. The spike is mostly linked to the widely attended iftar dinners during the month of Ramadan, when entire extended families gather for night long feasts day after day.