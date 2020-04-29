The Ministry of Health informs that the second coronavirus test result of Health Minister Venko Filipce came back negative.

Today I got the result of my second Covid-19 test , which, like the first one, came back negative. This practically ends my 14-day isolation, which I carried out on my own initiative, despite the fact that the epidemiologists did not consider me being at risk. For the past two weeks, I have been doing all my work in isolation and holding regular online meetings with the Commission on Infectious Diseases, doctors in healthcare facilities, government colleagues and the media, and it worked smoothly. As of today, I am continuing with the usual way of working at the Ministry of Health. I continue to manage all the activities of the ministry and the coronavirus situation in the country. I thank everyone for their support, said Minister Filipce.