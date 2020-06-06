Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce urged infected citizens to cooperate fully with doctors as they are surveyed for their contacts. As Macedonia is in the midst of a new coronavirus peak, greater than the one in April, it has been reported that many diagnosed patients refuse to cooperate with the mandatory surveys which prevents the full mapping of the new clusters.

Doctors are here to care for us. Be truthful with them and give true and full data. We all share the responsibility, Filipce said.

In some cases, such as the tragic death of the youngest Covid-19 patient from Macedonia, even the police had to act to get family members to cooperate and give the required information.