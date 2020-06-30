Goran Filipov, the controversial pharma executive who has won serious contracts from the Healthcare Ministry, has almost doubled his revenue in 2019.

Lider reports that the two companies linked with Filipov, Synergy and Kubis, have seen a huge increase in revenue in the past several years, as the businessman became so close to Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, that he joined his family in a major real-estate development deal. The building of several large villas in a pricey part of Skopje has raised serious corruption allegations.

According to Lider, one of the worst examples of abuse is the fact that Synergy was able to collect twice on its procurement of accelerator devices for public hospitals in Bitola, Stip and Skopje. The original contract in 2012, worth several million EUR, included installing the necessary software. But in 2017, after the SDSM party grabbed power, the company billed the Healthcare Ministry for additional 900.000 EUR for the same software service.

Lider reports that Filipov is not officially linked to Kubis, but that the ownership of this company is common knowledge, as is the involvement of a businessman based in Prague, whose ties the news site said will be revealed soon.

Filipov is part of the major real-estate development deal with the Saveski family, who are Minister Filipce’s in-laws. This creates a direct link between the overpriced contracts Filipce has approved for Filipov and his own family.