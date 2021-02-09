Friends and family members of Milos Bisovski, who died of Covid-19 aged just 32, are calling out Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce for the delay in providing vaccines. The Zaev Government rejected the offer from Russia to purchase the Sputnik vaccine, and slow-rolled the prospects for China, insisting that it will only buy western produced vaccines. But as these attempts failed, and Macedonia was left without a single Pfizer dose well into February, Filipce yesterday signed a contract for 200,000 Chinese vaccines who will likely arrive during the month.

It will be too late for Bisovski, though, who is one of the two young people to died yesterday of Covid. Friends say that Milos, who had an eight months old baby, had no prior illnesses and sought treatment just two days after he was diagnosed with the virus, but was turned back several times to go back home for treatment.

More and more citizens are taking to social media to inquire about the possibility of suing the Government, for the slow and apparently politically driven approach to the vaccines. Prime Minister Zaev even said that he consulted the US and NATO before approving the purchase of Chinese vaccines, even though no Western vaccines have been available for weeks after neighboring countries got them.