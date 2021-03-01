The drama around the escape of former security chief Saso Mijalkov got another layer today. In an interview, Justice Minister Bojan Maricic said that he was the first Government member who was informed that Mijalkov is planning an escape from the country – Maricic said that this was relayed to him by prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska on Friday. But several days ago Ruskoska denied that she was alarming Government members on Friday.

In her account of the events surrounding Mijalkov’s escape, Ruskoska said that she first informed Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski that there are indications Mijalkov will flee the country on Saturday. In her remarks, Ruskoska clearly accused Spasovski over the escape which happened on Sunday and lasted until Tuesday, when Mijalkov returned to the country and surrendered himself to the police.