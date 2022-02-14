Local Administration Minister Goran Milevski rudely insulted the bishop of Veles Agatangel today, during the celebration of St. Trifun in Kavadarci. The saint, who is protector of the winemakers, was honored in the heart of Macedonia’s wine region, and both Milevski, bishop Agatangel and VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski were attending.

The bishop is a known critic of the imposed name chnage. During his blessing of the event, he asked for God to help Mickoski overturn the name change. “Help us get back what is ours”, Agatangel said in his very emotional remarks.

This did not sit well with Milevski, whose LDP party is part of the SDSM led coalition and who supported the imposed Prespa Treaty.