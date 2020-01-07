Interim Labour and Welfare Minister Rasela Mizrahi and bishop Agatangel of the Vardar eparchy met with the association of people with cerebral palsy in Veles today, to celebrate Christmas. The bishop praised Mizrahi as the first Minister to meet with the children suffering from this condition.

I’m joyous that the Minister is here with us to fill us with hope that these long suffering children will finally get the care they need, bishop Agatangel said.

Mizrahi replied that she will push the department, which he recently took over, to pay more attention to the needs of the families who are affected by the condition, calling the children with cerebral palsy and their parents our “true heroes”.