Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timcho Mucunski, officially received the credentials of the new Ambassador of the French Republic to Skopje, Christophe Le Rigoleur, on Monday.

During the meeting, Minister Mucunski extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Le Rigoleur, wishing him a successful diplomatic mission. Mucunski expressed satisfaction with the ongoing political dialogue between the two countries and shared his belief that, in the coming period, Macedonia and France will work diligently to further strengthen sectoral cooperation and enhance mutual support across various multilateral platforms.

Mucunski also expressed gratitude for France’s active involvement and support in Macedonia’s Euro-integration efforts. He emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere, in the near future.

According to the Ministry, Ambassador Le Rigoleur acknowledged the French Republic’s appreciation for Macedonia’s contributions to the stability and prosperity of the region. He reaffirmed France’s commitment to advancing bilateral relations based on the longstanding friendship, mutual trust, and achievements across multiple areas.