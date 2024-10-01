Minister of European Affairs Orhan Murtezani met with Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj on Monday to reaffirm the strong friendship and close relations between Macedonia and Croatia, according to a press release from the Ministry of European Affairs.

Both parties emphasized the importance of strengthening their partnership, particularly in the context of Macedonia’s Euro-integration process. Minister Murtezani highlighted Croatia’s role as a key partner in advancing bilateral relations, with a focus on the country’s EU accession talks. He also discussed the benefits of cooperation through established mechanisms such as Twinning and TAIEX, noting that Croatia is Macedonia’s largest partner in Twinning projects, covering areas like rule of law, climate change, environmental protection, and aviation safety.

The discussion included the possibility of formalizing this enhanced cooperation through technical and expert assistance, ensuring a structured and ongoing dialogue with Croatian institutions. This is particularly relevant given Croatia’s successful experience as the most recent country to join the European Union.

Additionally, the Ministry noted that Macedonia’s participation in programs such as INTERREG Adrion, INTERREG Euro-Med, URBACT IV, and INTERREG Europe presents new opportunities for trans-regional cooperation.

Photo by MIA