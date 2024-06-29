The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timco Mutsunski, will be on a working visit to Croatia today, where at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia, Gordan Grlic Radman, he will participate in the Dubrovnik Forum 2024.

Minister Mutsunski will address the panel “Western Balkans: Opening the reform potential”.

On the sidelines of the forum, the minister will hold numerous bilateral meetings with his colleagues from several countries.