Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski held a working meeting today with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, Rafael Soriano Ortiz.

During the meeting, Minister Nikoloski confirmed the strong bilateral relations with Spain, emphasizing Spain’s support for Macedonia’s integration into the European Union.

A key focus of the meeting was the potential for opening new airline routes between the two countries. Nikoloski briefed Ambassador Soriano on the terms of the previously announced public call for financial support for the introduction of new destinations to and from Skopje International Airport and St. Apostle Paul Airport in Ohrid. He also informed the ambassador about the ongoing investment program in infrastructure.

Nikoloski highlighted that North Macedonia offers favorable conditions for investment, encouraging interested Spanish companies to invest in the country.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on current political and economic issues. The minister expressed gratitude for the cooperation thus far, and both parties agreed to intensify collaboration between North Macedonia and Spain moving forward.