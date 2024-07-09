Minister of Energy, Mining, and Minerals Sanja Bozhinovska met with United States Ambassador Angela Aggeler on Monday.

According to a government press release, the Minister and the Ambassador discussed the new Ministry of Energy, its goals, activities, and projects. Minister Bozhinovska emphasized the importance of implementing new capital investments in the energy sector and aligning existing legislation with the European Union’s energy regulations.

“The enhancement of bilateral cooperation between the two countries is essential, considering our strategic commitment to strengthening relations with our partner, the US,” Bozhinovska stated during the meeting.

The press release also highlighted the US support in exchanging experiences and knowledge on energy and renewable energy sources.