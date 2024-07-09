Justice Minister Igor Filkov met with the Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassador David Geer, on Monday to discuss current and upcoming judicial reforms, European integration processes, the 2024-2028 judicial system reform strategy, the situation with the Judicial Council, prison conditions, and the fight against corruption and organized crime.

The Ministry of Justice stated in a press release, “Regarding the legislative agenda that needs to be implemented in the coming period, a wide public debate will be opened with all stakeholders to hear the opinions of experts and the public in order to arrive at the best reform solutions in realizing the Government’s program goals.”

Minister Filkov noted that, in the ten days since taking office, he has been briefed on the negotiation process related to Chapter 23 “Judiciary and Fundamental Rights,” the Growth Plan, the seven goals of the Reform Agenda, the inclusion of non-governmental organizations in discussions, and activities related to three ongoing projects, one from the EU and two from USAID.

Filkov emphasized the country’s commitment to implementing the reform agenda, with EU support being crucial for the country’s stability, and expressed hope for continued bilateral cooperation in the spirit of common values.

The EU delegation, led by Ambassador Geer, welcomed the commitment to the reform agenda, expressing full support for the European integration process and readiness for ongoing cooperation and providing necessary assistance for implementing the key reform agenda.