On Tuesday, Minister of Justice Igor Filkov met with Oleg Soldatov, head of the Programme Office of the Council of Europe in Skopje, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice. The meeting focused on ongoing collaborative projects between the Ministry and the Council of Europe’s Skopje office, which are directly related to the Ministry’s work.

Minister Filkov expressed his commitment to continuing robust cooperation in areas such as free legal aid, strengthening the prison system, protecting freedom of expression and the media, combating human trafficking and economic crime, and fighting against hate speech, intolerance, and discrimination.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the Council of Europe’s support, calling it exceptionally significant and valuable for the country’s progress.