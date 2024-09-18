A delegation led by Minister of Interior Panche Toshkovski attended the annual Berlin Process Interior Ministers’ meeting in Germany on Tuesday.

Marking the tenth anniversary of the initiative, the Western Balkans are experiencing a significant moment in their European integration efforts, according to a press release from the Ministry of Interior. The Berlin Process is seen as a key mechanism to synchronize the efforts of the six Western Balkan countries as they prepare for EU accession.

During a session focused on combating irregular migration and migrant smuggling, Minister Toshkovski emphasized that migration has long been a major challenge not only for the Western Balkans but for Europe as a whole. He stressed the need for coordinated action across all existing initiatives, involving both the Western Balkan region and the European Union, as well as international partners, to address illegal migration, smuggling, and human trafficking.

In a session on fighting organized crime, Toshkovski highlighted the importance of regional collaboration and swift information exchange between services. He noted that whether dealing with organized crime, human trafficking, illegal migration, or drug trafficking, initiatives fostering regional cooperation are critical. He also underscored the necessity of integrating all relevant institutions to create an early warning system, which he described as a powerful tool in tracking the financial networks of organized criminal groups and combating illegal activities.