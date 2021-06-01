Minister Sekerinska presents the new US made armored vehicles Macedonia 01.06.2021 / 13:51 Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and top army officials presented the US made light armored vehicles. Macedonia is supposed to procure US made armored for over 200 million USD. sekerinskaarmored vehicles Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.05.2021 Leaked audio apparently shows Sekerinska’s final warning to the SDSM party Macedonia 16.05.2021 Sekerinska’s replacement: SDSM delegates vote to appoint Sanja Lukarevska as new deputy leader Macedonia 16.05.2021 The SDSM party holds an online congress to prepare for its post-Sekerinska future Macedonia News Mickoski: We are constantly working on securing a new majority in the Parliament Zaev officials trying to secure him a photo-op with the football team before the European Championship Mickoski on Zaev’s 4 year anniversary – Four years of failures and lost opportunities I’m not a Pharaoh, Mayor Silegov says when asked about the lack of major infrastructure projects during his term Corona report: 10 deaths, 37 new cases Corona effect: Weddings down by 25 percent in 2020 Rate of depopulation in eastern Macedonia accelerates – region enrolls 40 less first graders than expected Minister Filipce admits that Macedonia ran out of first-dose vaccines .
