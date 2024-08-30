Interior Minister Pance Toskovski announced a review of the process of issuing gun permits.
He said that there were examples of discretionary decision making in the Ministry, where officials gave permits to persons who did not meet the criteria, and withheld them from deserving applicant.
We will uphold the deadline of six months. Right now we have requests from 2022 that are still unprocessed. Permits will be given only to applicants who meet the criteria, and not on the basis of discretionary decision making, Toskovski said.
