The Ministry of Health issued a statement regarding the reports of vaccines arriving in the country illegally, saying that the largest opposition party in the country in the period of introducing COVID vaccination, spreads fake news and manipulates the public by taking out of context a statement by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia.
The Ministry of Health says it is holding negotiations to provide vaccines through three channels, through the Covax program, through direct negotiations and through the EU Solidarity Fund.
