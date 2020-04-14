The Ministry of Interior will open hotlines for the entire territory of the country which citizens will be able to call for all issues related to Covid-19, and the number 192 will be exclusively for reporting crime, announced the Minister of Interior Nake Culev.

He pointed out that so far the Ministry of Interior has submitted about 18 motions to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for hate speech and spreading fake news.

Culev said on the “Sto ne e jasno” show that the Ministry of Interior had submitted a decree to the government that the unmanned aerial vehicle unit, which was part of the Security and Counterintelligence Directorate and is currently nowhere systematized, be placed within the Ministry of Interior.

He pointed out that these are drones for which two years maintenance has been paid for and have excellent operators, and can be used not only by the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Agency, but also for civilian purposes.