The Ministry of Internal Affairs has filed a criminal complaint against the bodyguard of Afrim Gashi, who allegedly threatened employees at Skopje International Airport and police officers from the border police. The bodyguard was reportedly sent by the President of the Assembly to address a misunderstanding with the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani. The dispute arose after Osmani objected to having her luggage and electronic devices inspected while traveling on a commercial flight.

The bodyguard, accompanied by two police officers from the Department for Security of Persons, entered the VIP lounge without authorization. While there, he threatened the lives of employees from TAV-Skopje, police officers from the Border Police, and the Department for the Protection of Certain Persons and Objects. He demanded that they escort President Osmani in a vehicle to the plane.