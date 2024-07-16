On Tuesday at 2:06 PM, a minor earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale was felt in the Skopje epicentral area. This event was reported by the Seismological Observatory at the Faculty of Science and Mathematics.

Despite its low magnitude, residents in the vicinity experienced slight tremors. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The Seismological Observatory, which closely monitors seismic activity in the region, reassured the public that such minor earthquakes are relatively common and usually not a cause for concern.

The Richter scale measures the magnitude of earthquakes, with each whole number increase representing a tenfold increase in measured amplitude and roughly 31.6 times more energy release. An earthquake of magnitude 2 is generally considered minor and is often not felt by people unless they are in the immediate vicinity of the epicenter.