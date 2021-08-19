Several small incidents occurred during today’s protest of citizens who oppose the strict new vaccine regulations in downtown Skopje.

Participants in the protest hogged the microphone in front of the Government building, which led to several tussles and a lot of shouting. Organizers accused inflitrators of being sent deliberately to undermine turnout.

This is the second such protest, as the Government imposed restrictions. Unvaccinated citizens are banned from entering cafes, restaurants and closed shopping malls.