Minor who shot a boy told the police he was shooting at a dog Macedonia 01.10.2020 / 22:51 A 16 year old boy from the village of Kopanica near Skopje was arrested after shooting another 16 year old. The attacker claimed that he was shooting at a dog with a handgun, but missed and hit the boy from the near-by village of Bojane.
