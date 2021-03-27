The planned census is part of a political arrangement made between SDSM and DUI. We call for the census to be postponed for at least a few months, until we vaccinate the census workers, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski told Republika.

We have waited for a census for many years. It can be postponed by a few months. Most of the census takers are SDSM and DUI party activists and we will be required to admit them to our homes. At least let’s have them vaccinated, Misajlovski said, warning that the deal between the two main ruling parties will endanger both their own activists and ordinary citizens. “Think about the public health”, he added.

He noted that the Government has utterly failed in its obligation to provide vaccines even to the medical professionals. “Instead of conducting a census campaign, they should’ve been out around the world begging for vaccines. We, as an opposition party, are doing it as much as we can. But on the part of the Government, they won’t even assume responsibility for their failures. They blame the opposition, the citizens, but never themselves”, Misajlovski told Republika.