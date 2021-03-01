Misajlovski: 100 thousand signatures against the census law collected so far Macedonia 01.03.2021 / 10:12 The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski, informed on Facebook that so far 100 thousand signatures against the census law have been collected. 100,000 signatures !!! THANK YOU TO ALL OF MACEDONIA, wrote Misajlovski. censusVlado Misajlovski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 01.03.2021 Mucunski: Current census is fulfilling political wishes Macedonia 01.03.2021 Census counting diaspora, diplomats, soldiers, prisoners, homeless starts Macedonia 25.02.2021 Nikoloski: In which EU country are the candidates for enumerators elected through the municipal organizations of the ruling party Macedonia News Event industry stages protest, calls on government for financial support Sajkoski: Coalition partners Zaev and Ljubco Georgievski coordinated the plan Zaev wants to curry favor with Besa over ID cards, but he doesn’t want to be criticized by the EU Young police officers were sent to the violent protest over the “Monster” case without adequate protective equipment The government without opposition can’t gather 61 MPs to start a session, let alone pass a law Mucunski: Current census is fulfilling political wishes Grubi in Albanian language called on the diaspora to register, the Macedonian diaspora is not informed about the census yet Census counting diaspora, diplomats, soldiers, prisoners, homeless starts .
