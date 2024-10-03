German MP Peter Bayer of the Bundestag met with Minister Vlado Misajlovski today at the Ministry of Defence.At the meeting, they addressed the long-term bilateral collaboration between the two countries and the initiatives for extending the cooperation in numerous areas.Misajlovski emphasised that our nation’s integration into the European Union is the top state priority and thanked Germany for its resolute support of the integration efforts thus far.
