The interim Prime Minister says buying off MPs was nonsense of the opposition. The fact that their job is not done does not mean that there are no “offers” to MPs, the vice president of VMRO DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski wrote Friday on Facebook.

In fact, buying off MPs has somehow become a trademark of SDSM, as evidenced by past experience. Honesty and principles cannot be expected from the Government that organized bribery and rigged the elections, he said.