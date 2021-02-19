Answering reporters’ question after Friday’s meeting with the retirees in the municipality of Butel, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE Vlado Misajlovski said that the campaign for collecting signatures to nullify the census law starts tomorrow and urged all citizens to join such an initiative, adding that there stands will be set up all over the country.

As of tomorrow, we are starting to collect signatures everywhere in Macedonia, that is why we encourage the citizens, we will be everywhere on the squares, on the streets, everyone who wants to support us should come and sign, because we want as many citizens as possible to be covered, and then of course we jointly submit them to nullify his law, he said.