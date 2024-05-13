According to the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, the new president of the state Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova did not violate the Constitution by not using the constitutional name of the state when taking the oath in the Parliament. Misajlovski adds that MPs, ministers from VMRO-DPMNE, mayors and the new president Siljanovska-Davkova will use the term “northern” only when the law requires it.

You can use Macedonia in your communication, I don’t see any obstacles, I think it is right, but on the other hand, when Greek politicians say Macedonia and there is no reaction from the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are double standards here. If we are talking about respecting the Prespa Agreement, I will mention one minor thing, one of Greece’s obligations is to change the tables, and you saw that Evzoni and Skopje remained. Half a million citizens expected it and supported it. We have not changed, we kept saying that this agreement is harmful and we said the same thing about the French proposal when many thought that VMRO-DPMNE would immediately change the Constitution within the first hundred days. It’s not true, it’s absolutely not, we stayed true to what we said in the campaign, says Misajlovski for “360 degrees”.

Misajlovski repeats that from a formal and legal point of view they will respect the constitutional name only where they have to, but no one, as he says, can prohibit them from using the term Republic of Macedonia.