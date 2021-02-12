The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski during Fridays visit to Kumanovo addressed the issue of early parliamentary elections.

I expect elections, but it is more important for all of us to unite together to win together. That is the most important message we need to send to all citizens. This government is not functioning. I say this because in the coalition they have a bunch of daily problems, they cannot schedule an ordinary quorum in the Parliament where we as the opposition are often accused of not making a quorum, he said.

According to him, the ruling majority cannot gather even for basic laws.