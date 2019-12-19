VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski wrote Thursday on Facebook that there is a growing interest among the media in the EU in the VMRO-DPMNE program.

EU media are increasingly interested in VMRO-DPMNE ‘s program and how it will deal with the problems of the current Macedonian daily life after forming the new government in the Republic of Macedonia. The energy is felt everywhere that VMRO – DPMNE will win and lead the renewal of Macedonia, wrote Misajlovski, who recently had an interview with the Spanish newspaper “Gara”.