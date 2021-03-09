Instead of the government taking full action and procuring vaccines, it is reintroducing curfews, and in the meantime they want to go ahead with the census. Their measures have no effect, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski, said on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show.

Misajlovski stressed that the government needs to be reasonable, and the first thing that needs to be done is to postpone the census until the health situation allows it and until a sufficient number of vaccines are procured.

If the census is held, then thousands of people have to be included in the process and there are no vaccines for them. Is it logical to hold a census? There should be common sense. The commission works as the government tells them to do. The people can no longer psychologically withstand all the political maneuvers of the government and there is no logic in everything they do. The measures they have taken are insufficient, and on the other hand they spend their time taking pictures all day on the red carpets for a package of vaccines, while the citizens suffer. It is good that those vaccines have arrived, but it is not enough, said Misajlovski.