The head of VMRO DPMNE’s list in the 2nd electoral district, Vlado Misajlovski and other candidates in the district met Monday with the people of the village of Ljubodrag in Kumanovo, where they presented the Coalition’s projects.

Misajlovski stressed that citizens are constantly telling them about infrastructure problems, farmers are not satisfied, citizens have unresolved issues.

He said that renewal was needed, especially for infrastructure in Kumanovo, in rural areas, investments for each settlement.

He hopes that they will win in Kumanovo and more things will change and said that even after the elections they will be among the citizens to solve the real problems they face.