The head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the second electoral district Vlado Misajlovski paid Saturday a visit to Kumanovo where he presented the party program with over 1,000 projects for the next four years.

VMRO-DPMNE is different from all parties in Macedonia, we are dedicated to projects, to a new renewal of Macedonia, while SDSM says they can work more, I think they can steal more, continue with bribery and corruption, that is we will renew Macedonia with a positive campaign, said Misajlovski.

He also added that VMRO-DPMNE will provide everyone with a secure future.