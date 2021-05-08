VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski listed SDSM’s promises for the construction of the Clinical Center in a chronological order. The promises started in April 2017, and as Misajlovski writes, now in May 2021, there is no Clinical Center or anything.

APRIL 2017 – SDSM: Clinical Center will be built by the new reform government

JANUARY 2018 – The government is still considering where to build the new Clinical Center

MARCH 2018 – The new Clinic Center will be built near the psychiatric hospital in Bardovci

MARCH 2018 – The government has decided that the new Clinical Center will be built in Zlokukjani

NOVEMBER 2018 – Construction of the new Clinical Center to start by the end of the year

JUNE 2019 – In the fall we will start the construction of the Clinical Center

OCTOBER 2019 – The elections will not stop the construction of the Clinical Center

JANUARY 2020 – This year, the construction of Clinical Center in Gjorce Petrov will begin

SEPTEMBER 2020 – The construction of the new Clinical Center will definitely start ………….

MAY 2021 – THERE IS NO CLINICAL CENTER OR ANYTHING! And they continue to lie