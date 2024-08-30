Defense Minister Vlado Misajlovski affirmed today that the appointment of Major General Sashko Lafchiski as the Chief of the General Staff of the Army (ARM) complies with all legal requirements and regulations. Misajlovski also confirmed that the Anti-Corruption Commission has initiated an investigation into the newly appointed chief.

When asked if he had been contacted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) and his thoughts on the matter, Major General Lafchiski stated that this issue falls under the jurisdiction of the president. However, he expressed confidence that everything has been done in accordance with the law.

The State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption launched an investigation into Lafchiski’s appointment following a petition by the opposition party, the Alliance for Albanians. The petition claims that Lafchiski does not meet the necessary qualifications for the position, alleging that he is four levels below the required standards and that he unlawfully took a position that should have been held by an Albanian.