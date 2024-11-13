Macedonia gained collective security that also supports our economy from its membership in NATO, said Defense Minister Vlado Misajlovski during a round table organized by the VMRO-DPMNE party.

The fact that we are a NATO member state increases our security and opens now areas in the economy, making businesses more willing to invest. The gains are enormous, especially given the numerous hotspots around us, Misajlovski said.

The Defense Minister pledged that Macedonia will stick to the 2 percent of GDP military spending benchmark and will continue to modernize its armed forces and improve the defense infrastructure.