Macedonia

27-year-old mother from Kumanovo, infected with Covid-19, has died

The 27-year-old mother from Kumanov, who was infected with Covid-19, has died, the Ministry of Health informed. On March 30, she gave birth to a premature baby boy at the Gynecology Clinic in Skopje, who tested negative for the virus. The mother was transferred at the Infectious Disease Clinic on March...